A new business opens Thursday despite the pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The pandemic hit local businesses hard and even caused some to close their doors.

But that's not stopping area entrepreneurs from following their dreams and opening up shop ... even during these uncertain times.

Ezekiel Duran and his wife wanted to bring Daylight Donuts to Rapid City -- to share something they’ve loved with the community. Despite the pandemic, Daylight Donuts is opening just a few weeks behind schedule.

“We’re a little bit behind than we’d like to for opening,” said Ezekiel Duran, Daylight Donuts owner. “But we’re glad that this week is here and Thursday is coming so we can share our donuts with the community.”

Duran said they’ve had a few hiccups because of the pandemic, but are ready to open on July 23.

“As you know with COVID, especially in March, but we respect everyone’s position in regards to that, so we’ll be wearing masks to make people feel comfortable. We have a barrier, our sanitation habits an practices are well done and our thing is not only a good quality donut but everyone’s safety as well,” said Duran.”

Duran began the process of opening Daylight Donuts in April of 2019 ... and the Small Business Development Center and a local construction company said they've heard lots of people are interested in starting or even expand their small businesses.

“Everybody’s cautious and aware but for the most part, life needs to go on, and I’m really seeing that amongst our clients and other businesses, other associates and vendors that we use,” said Daene Boomsma, Boom Construction owner. “Everybody has a move forward type attitude and is really looking ahead instead of letting this pandemic hold us back and put life on hold.”

Daylight Donuts is ready to officially open their doors later this week and saw many excited faces and hungry tummy's while giving out free donuts.

