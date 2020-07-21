Advertisement

Taskforce: SD high school fall sports should start as scheduled

Final vote to approve proceeding coming Wednesday
(KSFY)
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A task force is recommending all South Dakota High School fall sports proceed according to schedule.

The activities association released the recommendations on Monday. The report suggests protocol and guidance for athletes, coaches, staff, and cheerleaders, including daily screenings, and quarantine procedures.

The task force also laid out suggestions for allowing fans. They range from completely open to only parents and/or students, to no fans at all.

The activities association board of directors will vote on the proposal Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NFHS which writes the rules of competitions for most high school sports in the nation has broken down the risk of contracting COVID-19 for fall sports. It lists football and competitive cheer and dance as “high-risk”, soccer and volleyball as “moderate-risk”, and golf, tennis, and cross country at low-risk.

“There’s inevitable contact that happens in almost every aspect of life and sports is no different. I think the biggest thing that we were able to do was to use those NFHS rule modifications and put in place what made sense for us as a state to try to mitigate, as much as we could, in the sports and particularly those high impact sports.” SDHSAA Director Dan Swartos says.

All-state chorus and orchestra are also designated as “high-risk” activities.

You can view the full recommendations from the SDHSAA task force HERE .

