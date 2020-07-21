Suspect in custody after shooting involving Rapid City police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning around Jackson Boulevard.

Police say 33-year-old Billy Robertson of Rapid City is in custody and there are multiple victims but they did not release specifics at the time this story was posted.

The incident began about 5 a.m. as police responded to a report of shots fired. Police blocked traffic from the intersection of Park Drive and Jackson Boulevard, all the way to Second Avenue for more than two hours as they investigated the shooting.

According to police, the suspect is tied to a several crime scenes throughout the town.

“We’re working with our investigators, partnering with the Sheriff’s Office, to piece all of this together but we’ve got multiple crime scenes throughout town, and we’re just going to continue to work to get all these taken care of, find our victims, make sure that they’re interviewed, and make sure that this gets handled,” Rapid City Police Capt. John James said.

“Robertson’s actions have created one of the largest crime scenes in Rapid City’s history,” says Interim Chief of Police Don Hedrick. “His clearly reckless and dangerous behaviors put lives at risk, and I am incredibly thankful that the suspect was apprehended before he could hurt more of our citizens.”

Police released a timeline of the incidents they believe involved Robertson:

4:05 a.m./200 block of Country Road - Robertson was involved in a vandalism/disturbance at a trailer home. He was asked to leave. After Robertson initially refused to leave, he was given a ride from the residence. While he was in the passenger seat, he threatened the driver of the Ford F-150 with a knife in the area of Curtis Street and Wood Avenue. The driver got out and Robertson fled in the vehicle.

4:13 a.m./1700 block of North 7th Street – Police received a report of a suspect driving a Ford F-150 in the grass outside of an apartment complex. A resident went out and confronted the suspect. The suspect left the area in the pickup.

4:15 a.m./Residence in the 800 block of West Blvd. North – Robertson arrived at this address and began banging on the back door of the residence and kicked open two doors to make entry into the home. He brandished a knife and threatened to kill the female homeowner. The homeowner’s daughter began calling 911 and the suspect then fled out the back door.

4:20 a.m./Residence in the 2700 Minnetonka Drive – Robertson arrived at this residence and began banging on the door. The homeowner answered the door and a physical struggle occurred between the homeowner and Robertson. During the struggle, the homeowner was stabbed by Robertson. The homeowner was transported to the hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries.

4:30 a.m./Residence in the 2800 block of Country Club Drive - Robertson entered an unlocked garage and stole keys to a truck parked in the driveway. He then entered the homeowner’s truck and, in the process, crashed into the F-150 he arrived in. Awakened by the noise, the homeowner of this residence realized his truck was being stolen. The homeowner went outside and attempted to pull the suspect from the truck. Robertson continued driving and dragged the homeowner in the process. The homeowner was eventually able to remove the suspect from the truck. The truck continued travelling down the road and struck another residence in the 2800 block of Country Club Drive. Robertson returned to the original F-150 and fled the scene. The homeowner was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the altercation.

4:40 a.m./Meadowbrook Golf Course – The F-150 left the roadway along Frontier Drive and began to drive across the golf course. An officer in the area for an unrelated call encountered the vehicle as it was leaving the golf course in the area of 3625 Jackson Boulevard. As the vehicle veered toward the officer creating a life-threatening situation. The officer fired his duty weapon at the vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the area of Jackson Boulevard and 6th Avenue and Robertson fled the area. Law enforcement created a perimeter around the area and Robertson was apprehended in the 2000 block of 4th Avenue. No officers were hurt in the confrontation, nor was Robertson.

Because of the wide-ranging crime scenes, the Rapipd City police ask people to contact them about any unreported unreported incidents that might have taken place during this time frame. Reports can be made by calling 394-4131.

The investigation is being handled jointly with the assistance of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation into the aggravated assault on law enforcement and subsequent officer-involved shooting has been taken over by the PCSO. This is an active and ongoing investigation and the RCPD is still working to determine what appropriate charges apply to Roberston’s actions.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.