Sturgis adding a second resource officer

By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - A second school resource officer could be coming to the Sturgis schools, after being approved by the city council.

In 2015, the department applied for a grant to add a second officer, but it was denied. This time, they were more successful after applying for the Department of Justice COPS grant.

Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater says the one officer they have, usually spends most of their time dealing with issues in the high school. Now, the newest addition to the team will allow the department to have an officer in the elementary and middle schools.

“Hopefully work on some teachings, some education and try to foster relationships with these young kids and hopefully build a long-lasting relationship with these kids as well,” Geody Vandewater, Sturgis Police Chief, says

Once the paperwork is signed and sent off to DC, Vandewater is hoping to have the second officer in the halls starting in January.

