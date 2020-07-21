Advertisement

Representative Johnson spearheads bipartisan effort for better telehealth access

“The Costs of Standing Up Telehealth Programs and the Insufficient Access to Broadband Internet in Many Parts of the Country are Hindering Providers and Patients from Realizing the Full Potential of These Expanded Flexibilities”
AP Images
AP Images(AP Images)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - U.S. Representatives Dusty Johnson and Abigail Spanberger today led a 41-member, bipartisan effort calling on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to provide greater certainty and support to healthcare providers standing up telehealth services, which are playing an even more important role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, lawmakers described how high costs and insufficient broadband internet connectivity prevent many rural patients and providers from fully accessing the benefits of telehealth. The lawmakers called for more information to be made available to Congress regarding the COVID-19 telehealth program authorized by the CARES Act, expressing concerns that many eligible providers did not receive an award from the initial funding package.

“We write to request more information about the funding made available to providers through the COVID-19 telehealth program authorized by the CARES Act. More and more patients are seeking care from providers over telecommunications technology rather than in a brick and mortar office or clinic... We believe this shift has the potential to improve access to care for marginalized populations, reduce costs, and improve health outcomes by facilitating better monitoring of chronic health conditions.”

“Because of the CARES Act, hospitals around the country were able to apply for funding through the Federal Communications Commission to increase state access to telehealth services. This program permitted South Dakota hospitals to purchase telehealth equipment, ensuring our hospitals could meet the needs of patients virtually,” Johnson said. “If this program is working across the country like it is in South Dakota, we should reopen the application process to meet demand. I’m looking forward to hearing from the FCC on the viability of such an important effort to expand health care access to Americans.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

General Beadle Elementary students create a mural in Art Alley

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Students express themselves through art

News

Man accused in shooting makes first appearance in court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jack Caudill
The man accused of shooting two people at a Rapid City mobile home park Monday morning makes his first appearance in court Tuesday.

News

$150,000 going to new emergency shelter in Rapid City

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
Both Rapid City and Pennington County will pay $75,000 to help operate the temporary emergency shelter.

News

Bison Safety

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Medicaid

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Latest News

News

Tribal Checkpoints

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Medicaid expansion in South Dakota?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alexus Davila
To expand Medicaid or not ... it may be the question you see on your ballot in 2022 in South Dakota.

News

Rapid City Shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

A new business opens Thursday despite the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The pandemic hit local businesses hard and even caused some to close their doors. But that's not stopping area entrepreneurs from following their dreams and opening up shop ... even during these uncertain times.

News

Giddy Up! Days of ‘76 Rodeo is back

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Days of '76 rodeo is a popular event for Deadwood

Local

Keep alert to safely view bison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cali Montana
Bison safety tips.