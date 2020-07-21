Pork Medallions with Dijon Dill Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is an easy summer pork recipe that is chock full of flavor and easy to prepare.

Start out by purchasing a one pound pork tenderloin. Cut it into 1 inch medallions. Season with garlic salt and pepper and saute in a skillet over medium high heat, about 4 minutes per side until done. Remove from skillet and set aside.

To the skillet, add a cup of chicken broth, 1 half cup of plain yogurt and 1 fourth cup Dijon style mustard. Also add a half teaspoon of sugar and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add 1/4 cup of fresh dill, chopped, or use 1 TB dried dill. Bring to a boil until reduced to a creamy sauce. Pour over medallions and serve immediately.

