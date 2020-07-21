Advertisement

Piedmont firefighter killed in 2-vehicle crash

The crash was on SD Highway 34 west of Union Center
A Piedmont volunteer firefighter has been identified as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on SD Highway 34. (AP graphic)
A Piedmont volunteer firefighter has been identified as the man who died in a two-vehicle crash Sunday on SD Highway 34.
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Piedmont man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on SD Highway 34 Saturday morning.

Blake Williams, a 26-year-old Piedmont volunteer firefighter, was killed when his car crossed over the center line and hit an oncoming tractor trailer pulling a trailer. The crash was about five miles west of Union Center at 7:42 a.m. Saturday.

The tractor trailer driver, 57-year-old Melvin Frank of Lemmon, was not injured.

