RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top golfers from around the region gathered at the Elks club in Rapid City Monday for a South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour event. Chase Vanderboom and Sam Lesselyoung each shot 80 to tie for first for the boys. For the girls Abbie Nelson and Tanna Phares tied for the top spot with 88.

