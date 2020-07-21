Hot Wednesday, Thursday Storms Possible!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies continue Wednesday, but hotter air returns, and stays with us into Saturday!

We are watching a small storm in Nevada that will move into KOTA Territory Thursday afternoon. That would be prime time for thunderstorms to develop, so we’ll watch this one closely to see how much energy and moisture it has left for us Thursday. Then as it pulls away Friday, storms will likely be at a minimum and even hotter air moves in to end the week!

