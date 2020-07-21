Advertisement

Giddy Up! Days of ‘76 Rodeo is back

Rodeo queen at the Days of '76 rodeo
Rodeo queen at the Days of '76 rodeo(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - This year marks the 98th annual Days of ’76 festival in Deadwood.

PRCA events were held at the Days of ’76 rodeo grounds with steer roping

The coronavirus pandemic put a halt to many events earlier in the year -- but for organizers and cowboys alike, they say that getting back into action during one of the most historic rodeos in the country is a blessing.

“We try to take as many safety precautions as we could. We knew the rodeo crowd and the cowboys were ready to rodeo and we were ready to put one on,” Travis Rogers, rodeo committee, says

“It feels great that these rodeos are having a rodeo and doing things to keep the sport going. It feels good to be back and thanks to Governor Noem for standing up and making sure South Dakota keeps moving,” JEss Tierney, Hermosa native and steer roper, says

The Days of 76 will hold a parade on Friday at 1:30 and at 10 am on Saturday through Deadwood.

