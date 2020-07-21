Advertisement

Banana plants bloom in Rapid City’s Sioux Park

By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) -What started as an experiment four years ago has grown into banana plants in city parks across Rapid City.

Standing up to 15-feet-tall with a five-foot spread, these four banana plants are standing in Sioux Park for the summer.

Previously transplanted to Wilson and then Halley Parks, the banana plants are surrounded by a colorful display of flowers and grasses.

In September, the city digs them out before the frost and brings them back to the greenhouse.

Rapid City’s greenhouse specialist says it takes four people to lift one of these banana plants.

“More of a tropical plant, you’re going to see them down in Hawaii or Caribean,” John Berglund, Rapid City greenhouse specialist, said. “We wanted to bring them here, just something different, something big, something unusual, something to where you’re driving down the road, and you happen to look over at our formal gardens and go holy cow, what is that big ol’ plant there,”

Berglund says in the age of social distancing, people can come out and enjoy the city’s gardens.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pennington County reports 25 new positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state of South Dakota now has more than 8,000 positive COVID-19 cases in the state, state officials report.

News

Suspect in custody after shooting involving Rapid City police

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rapid City police involved in shooting; suspect in custody.

News

Pork Medallions with Dijon Dill Sauce

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Taskforce: SD high school fall sports should start as scheduled

Updated: 3 hours ago
A task force is recommending all South Dakota High School fall sports proceed according to schedule.

News

Walmart to close its stores on Thanksgiving Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Piedmont firefighter killed in 2-vehicle crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
Piedmont man killed in crash

National Politics

Sen. John Thune among top Republicans who vow to fill potential Supreme Court vacancy

Updated: 4 hours ago
Several Senate Republican leaders said they will confirm a nominee by President Donald Trump even if that vacancy occurred after this year’s election.

News

Sturgis City Council

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Mask Mandate

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Chickens in Rapid City

Updated: 14 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.