Advertisement

A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 21, 2020 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Drier, more stable air will dominate most of KOTA Territory today. The result will be sunny skies and temperatures will be pleasant.

There could be a few isolated thunderstorms in southwest South Dakota and the southern Black Hills this afternoon and evening. In that area, some lingering moisture and instability exists, but the storms will be isolated.

Hotter weather can be expected Wednesday through the end of the week with highs int he 90s. There could be a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms from time to time. The next best chance of storms arrives Sunday and Monday as a trough moves into the northern plains.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Forecast

Clearing overnight for a Sunny Tuesday!

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Mike Modrick
Clearing overnight for a Sunny Tuesday!

Forecast

Clearing overnight for a Sunny Tuesday!

Updated: 20 hours ago

Forecast

Strong to severe storms possible later today

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT
|
By David Stradling
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats.

Latest News

Forecast

KOTA Weather

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT

Forecast

Stormy Start to the Week - Drier Finish

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
Forecast for Rapid City tonight through next week

Forecast

KOTA Sunday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT

Forecast

Thunderstorms back in the forecast!

Updated: Jul. 19, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Sunday forecast

Forecast

A few Sunday showers

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT
A few Sunday showers

Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms return!

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT