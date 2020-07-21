A Sunny, Pleasant Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Drier, more stable air will dominate most of KOTA Territory today. The result will be sunny skies and temperatures will be pleasant.

There could be a few isolated thunderstorms in southwest South Dakota and the southern Black Hills this afternoon and evening. In that area, some lingering moisture and instability exists, but the storms will be isolated.

Hotter weather can be expected Wednesday through the end of the week with highs int he 90s. There could be a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms from time to time. The next best chance of storms arrives Sunday and Monday as a trough moves into the northern plains.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.