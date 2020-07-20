Advertisement

Two people shot in east Rapid City Monday morning

As police responded to the shooting scene, the two victims were on their way to the hospital
Shooting victims were reportedly in this car being towed from the intersection of Omaha and Fifth streets. (KOTA TV)
Shooting victims were reportedly in this car being towed from the intersection of Omaha and Fifth streets. (KOTA TV)(KOTA TV | KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two people were reportedly shot at an east Rapid City mobile home park Monday morning around 6:45.

As police responded to reports of the shooting at Brookdale Estates on East Highway 44, the gunshot victims were found in a car near the intersection of Omaha and Fifth streets. Police say it is possible the two were on the way to the hospital.

According to a Rapid City Police Department social media post, one of the victims has life-threatening injuries. The other person’s wounds are considered serious.

Police report witnesses told them the two people knew each other. Police continue to investigate the shooting. They say they are attempting to track down the shooting suspect.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sturgis City Council is working on a new event center downtown

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Sturgis City Council is reviewing a potential purchase agreement for a new event space in downtown Sturgis.

News

Mask mandate finds it’s way to Rapid City where tourists and a business weigh in

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Stores across the country have started requiring customers to wear masks. Those businesses range from big corporations to local shops.

News

City of Pierre backs its police officers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The city government in Pierre is letting the support for their police force be known.

News

Hunts might get longer shot at pheasants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota pheasant hunt could last longer.

News

Ranchers find Burger King ad hard to stomach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Local agricultural leaders are finding a multinational burger chain’s initiative to combat a core contributor to global warming - cow farts - difficult to digest.

Latest News

News

Three organizations provide economic boost for workforce housing in rural South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
Three businesses came together to address workforce housing in rural areas and provide a financial boost to make a change, believing quality housing is a solution.

News

No new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota and 37 new active cases reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
South Dakota health officials confirmed over the weekend two more people have died because of COVID-19. The death toll remains at 118 on Monday.

News

Safe seats: Rapid restaurants promote eating outside

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

News

Between Two Buffs

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Virtual Church Camp

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.