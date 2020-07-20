Advertisement

Rapid City man arrested following Monday shooting

2 people were seriously injured; one with life-threatening wounds
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jul. 20, 2020
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was arrested after two people were shot at an east Rapid City mobile home park Monday morning.

Arlen Hatten, 29, was charged with two counts of attempted murder. The two victims were shot at the Brookdale Mobile Home Park on East Highway 44 around 6:45 a.m.

The victims attempted to drive themselves to the hospital but were spotted on Omaha Street and then stopped at the intersection with Fifth Street. They were taken to the hospital via ambulance. The driver has serious injuries and a passenger has life-threatening wounds. Two other people in the car were not injured.

Hatten, after being identified by witnesses, was found sometime later at a business near exit 61 off Interstate 90.

No motive for the shooting was released. It is still being investigated.

