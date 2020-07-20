No new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota and 37 new active cases reported

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - South Dakota health officials confirmed over the weekend two more people have died because of COVID-19. The death toll remains at 118 on Monday.

One of those deaths was from Pennington County, the other Minnehaha. The new deaths listed include one man and one woman. One person was in the 50-59 age range and one was 80+.

Pennington County has seen 23 deaths from COVID-19. Currently, there are 144 total active cases.

State health officials also confirmed 37 new cases on Monday which contribute to the 829 active cases. This is a seven case decrease from Sunday.

Active cases have declined for the second straight day with 19 fewer from Saturday.

Total positive cases in South Dakota are at 7,943 and 65 people are currently hospitalized because of the virus.

6,996 recoveries have been recorded overall, reported on Monday

