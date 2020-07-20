Advertisement

Consumer Reports warns about heatstroke danger to children

Parents need to teach children that it is not safe to play in a hot car
Published: Jul. 20, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On average, 39 children in the U.S. die of heatstroke each year after being left in a hot car. And this year, because of coronavirus, the risk may be even higher! Consumer Reports has more on this potential danger.

The first child to die of heatstroke in a car in 2020 was a 4-year-old boy on April 25, who apparently snuck outside and into the family car unnoticed.

Even on days with mild temperatures, the heat inside a vehicle can reach dangerous levels within an hour, posing significant health risks to small children or pets left inside.

Because everyone is home more often than usual, parents need to make sure that their keys are always out of reach of little hands and that their vehicles are locked at all times.

And restrictions at some stores may tempt some parents to leave their child in the car to decrease the child’s risk of exposure to COVID-19 while they shop.

But even with the window cracked open or the vehicle parked in the shade, the interior temperatures within the car can reach dangerous levels in a short period of time.

Children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults'. That’s why it’s never safe for them to be left unattended inside a closed vehicle, even if you think it’s not that hot out. It affects them differently, and it’s never safe.

CR and the American Academy of Pediatrics reminds parents to always check their pool and car first if a child is missing!

Copyright 2020 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sturgis City Council is working on a new event center downtown

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
The Sturgis City Council is reviewing a potential purchase agreement for a new event space in downtown Sturgis.

News

Mask mandate finds it’s way to Rapid City where tourists and a business weigh in

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
Stores across the country have started requiring customers to wear masks. Those businesses range from big corporations to local shops.

News

City of Pierre backs its police officers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Austin Goss
The city government in Pierre is letting the support for their police force be known.

News

Hunts might get longer shot at pheasants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
South Dakota pheasant hunt could last longer.

Latest News

News

Ranchers find Burger King ad hard to stomach

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Local agricultural leaders are finding a multinational burger chain’s initiative to combat a core contributor to global warming - cow farts - difficult to digest.

News

Three organizations provide economic boost for workforce housing in rural South Dakota

Updated: 6 hours ago
Three businesses came together to address workforce housing in rural areas and provide a financial boost to make a change, believing quality housing is a solution.

News

No new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota and 37 new active cases reported

Updated: 6 hours ago
South Dakota health officials confirmed over the weekend two more people have died because of COVID-19. The death toll remains at 118 on Monday.

News

Two people shot in east Rapid City Monday morning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Siebold
Rapid City police investigate shooting Monday morning.

News

Safe seats: Rapid restaurants promote eating outside

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Miranda O'Bryan
When visiting a restaurant the CDC recommends wearing a face covering when not eating, washing your hands properly, and social distancing when possible. One way people are enjoying their favorite restaurants while staying safe is to choose outdoor seating.

News

Between Two Buffs

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.