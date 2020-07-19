Thunderstorms back in the forecast!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The weather pattern, as expected will be much more active today into early next week as a series of upper level disturbances move across KOTA Territory. Overnight and morning showers and thundershowers will generally move east early today while additional strong thunderstorms will develop over mainly southwest South Dakota and eastern Wyoming this afternoon. There could be some large hail and brief heavy downpours with any storm that forms later today.

There will be another chance of strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday, with a lesser severe threat Tuesday. Temperatures will be below normal the next couple of days, but warmer air returns later in the week.

