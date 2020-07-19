Advertisement

Stormy Start to the Week - Drier Finish

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 19, 2020 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Isolated thunderstorms are possible tonight, with one or two possibly producing large hail and gusty winds, mainly in Wyoming. Isolated showers and storms could linger into the overnight, but the activity will be rather spotty.

Monday looks to be an active weather day with strong to severe thunderstorms possible by afternoon over much of western South Dakota. A stronger upper level disturbance will interact with a much more unstable atmosphere to generate these storms, which could contain large hail and damaging winds. Most of the storms should exit off to the east by sunset.

The rest of the week will overall be drier, and hotter with 90s back in the forecast. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, and again Wednesday night.

