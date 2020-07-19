Homeschooling organization brings information to local parents

PIEDMONT, S.D. (KOTA) - With the uncertainty of the upcoming school year, one homeschooling organization is learning many parents are interested in the option. Classical Conversations held a seminar in Piedmont to give more information to local families.

Classical Conversations is an international homeschooling organization that uses a biblical world view and classical education method. It gives parents accountability and structure to help while teaching their children from home. Melisa Weaver, a Classical Connections sales manager, said that the day registration for homeschooling opened in North Carolina, the system actually crashed due to the number of people signing up. She also said Classical Conversations is personally receiving thousands of calls a week for more information on homeschooling.

”The numbers of homeschooling in South Dakota has grown tremendously, in fact, in the Classical Conversations organization we have already outgrown last year’s number and it’s only July.” said Weaver. “As far as the numbers of students enrolled in our program for the coming fall, so it’s booming.”

The seminar held in Piedmont had a handful of parents wanting to learn more about homeschooling and what Classical Conversations has to offer.

