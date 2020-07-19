Church camp uses Instagram to keep people connected

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Every aspect of summer from the swimming pool to little league games looks and feels different due to the pandemic. And summer camps are no exception to this.

Summer camps are for getting outdoors, meeting new people, and having fun experiences. But how do you that when everything’s moving to social media? Thunderhead Episcopal Center found a way to bring their camp to kids through Instagram.

“Father Cody started following a bunch of camp pages on Instagram and he realized their’s people doing camp on Instagram! And so that’s kind of when our wheels started to turn and we were like we know a lot of the campers have Instagram, let’s give it a shot,” said Cassie Boettcher, Assistant Director for Thunderhead Episcopal Center.

Camp leaders like Father Cody Maynus and Boettcher tried to find ways to restructure camp but turned to Instagram as a way to provide kids and adults with a connection to camp while keeping them safe during the pandemic.

“Camp is wild and crazy and it’s chaotic all the time and that’s the beauty of camp, is that its sort of one of these wild spaces in life and we were trying to make it clean and sanitary and at some point, camp was no longer going to be camp,” said Father Cody Maynus.

The virtual camp used Instagram live and IG TV for much of its content. They provided videos for most of the activities a camper would experience while at TEC, including a morning and evening prayer or church service, outdoor activities, crafts, and discussions on a wide range of topics.

“Those of you who have gone to church camp, or any summer camp of any kind, you know that sometimes that’s all you look forward to throughout the entire year. You look forward to that os much and so I was really feeling for the campers that weren’t going to be able to experience things.. it was just enough of a silver lining,” said Boettcher.

Boettcher said that they’ve seen a good amount of interaction not only from church leadership but also from past counselors and campers. She hopes to continue sharing memories and information on Instagram for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.