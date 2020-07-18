Tourists flock to South Dakota campgrounds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Summertime means more tourists in South Dakota but how has that impacted campground capacity during a global pandemic?

As one of the only states without any mask mandates, tourism season is in full swing in South Dakota.

“We are getting a lot of phone calls, now a lot of our people are from Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, just because of our location, but it’s more vehement when they call us and they’re like we really want to come see, we really want to get out and we want to go do things,” said Lisa West, co-owner of Whispering Pines Campground.

Located midway between Mount Rushmore and Deadwood, Whispering Pines Campground is 100 percent open.

”She had off work and we decided hey let’s go out here, and we’re kind of flying by the seat of our pants here, we had reservations here but from here on out, no reservations so six days of ... we’ll see what happens,” said Kip Kalscheur, tourist from Wisconsin.

After the border closures canceled their Canadian trip, Kalscheur and his wife made their way to the Black Hills.

“People are really enjoying it because they’re kind of feeling confined and to be honest with you, I’ve never really lived in a big city, but a lot of people are camping that don’t normally camp just do they can get outside,” West said.

The South Dakota Department of Health is recommending people wear face coverings, but they are optional.

”They seem to be a lot less concerned about the COVID out here, I think that’s part of the thing, and we’re getting enough of it back in Wisconsin, they shut Dane County down again and out here it’ just way more open and there’s just less to worry about,” Kalscheur said.

