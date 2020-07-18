Stress eating during the pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With many people doing their part by staying home to flatten the curve of COVID-19, it could mean some are reaching into a bag of chips more and stress eating.

“This new normal is really changing our eating habits for the worst. Not only are we eating more, drinking more alcohol, and a lot less active. And when we have a lot of stress, there’s a hormone called cortisol that actually can increase our appetite,” says Cindy Gates a clinical dietician for the weight management nutrition department at Monument Health.

When it comes to having a balanced diet, Gates says planning is key.

“A lot of people are doing online grocery shopping. We need to be ordering our fruits and vegetables, and I know some of the fruits and vegetables are harder to find right now, so there is nothing wrong with ordering frozen vegetables or frozen fruits,” says Gates.

Now, before you head to the grocery store, it's a good idea to see what items you need and make a list.

"It's always a good idea to shop from a list because then when you see on the end aisles the chips, the snack type foods those are the things that you want to grab," says Gates.

Remember mindful eating. So if you’re eating chips take the proper portion and put them in a bowl instead of eating them from the bag.

"Then you look down and poof the whole bags gone, and you didn't even truly enjoy them," says Gates.

Staying active is crucial, and a simple way to exercise is by heading outdoors and taking a hike, going to the gym, or even turning on your laptop and doing at-home workouts.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.