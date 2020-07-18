Advertisement

Keeping your four-legged friends happy and healthy in the heat

Summer is in full force here in the Black Hills with today reaching into the upper ninety degrees. When outside, keeping yourself cool can be a challenge, so how do you keep your four-legged friends safe in the heat?
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a whole list of pet care and safety tips, including ones for hot weather. The ASPCA says to make sure pets have plenty of fresh, clean water, not to leave them in a parked car alone, and don't let them stand on the asphalt for too long. They also have provided tips for knowing the signs of overheating in pets and making sure to never shave a dog in the summertime as their hair keeps them from overheating and even sunburning. Greg Nielsen, a local dog owner, says he can barely stand the summer heat, so why would his dog Georgie?

“So,m a day like today’s really a challenge, I get up early and walk her when it’s cool. The reason I’m here in the park today is I know that there’s water here and that she’ll go wading in the water,” said Nielsen. “She probably won’t swim, but she’ll wade in the water to cool down.”

Nielsen also said he knows his pup needs exercise, even in the heat, and has found other ways to keep her active, like taking her kayaking.

