Avantara comments on coronavirus cluster at facility

We're hearing from the Avantara Saint Cloud nursing facility in Rapid City Friday, a day after the Department of Health announced a coronavirus cluster there with 40 residents and staff testing positive for COVID-19. The statement Friday from Avantara gives an even higher number, saying a total of 37 residents and 19 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

The statement says over the course of the last several weeks, they have voluntarily tested residents and staff for COVID-19 with the assistance of state and local health departments. They say they are encouraged to know that many of their residents and staff members have started to recover from their symptoms. They say they have worked tirelessly and have been following the guidelines of the South Dakota Department of Health, the C-D-C and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. To help flatten the curve, the statement says they continue with strict measures, they have a stock supply of personal protective equipment, have restricted visitor access, are closely monitoring staff and have eliminated group dining and activities.