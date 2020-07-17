Advertisement

Trappers pitching continues to dominate, 9-1 win

Trappers split the series.
Baseball bats at Casper Park
Baseball bats at Casper Park(weau)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Trappers pitching staff put together another dominant effort to defeat the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

Ethan Skuija and Peyton Zabel took the trappers the distance with their pitching performances, Skuija giving the Trappers six innings and getting the win.

The Trappers currently sit at 9-12 on the season and will head to Fremont, Nebraska Friday for another two game series.

Day one of Veterans Classic

Post 22 and Post 320 hit the diamond for round one.

RC Assault softball delivering big season

Assault softball enjoying a strong season on the diamond

Day one of Veterans Classic

The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

RC Assault softball team delivering big season

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Pierre Trappers drop front end of two games series, 6-5

By Austin Goss
Trappers will look to even the series tonight at home.

Strong pitching staff key to Post 22 success

Hardhat pitchers have helped lead the team to a 23-8 record

Strong pitching staff key to Post 22 success

The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

Zdziarski wins again at Wild West Wednesdays Rodeo

Gillette cowboys turns in 79 point bareback ride

Zdziarski wins again at Wild West Wednesdays rodeo

The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

Pierre Trappers take double header, return home for series

By Austin Goss
Pierre Trappers take series.