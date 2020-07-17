Trappers pitching continues to dominate, 9-1 win

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Trappers pitching staff put together another dominant effort to defeat the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

Ethan Skuija and Peyton Zabel took the trappers the distance with their pitching performances, Skuija giving the Trappers six innings and getting the win.

The Trappers currently sit at 9-12 on the season and will head to Fremont, Nebraska Friday for another two game series.

