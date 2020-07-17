The bike shortage continues due to the pandemic

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Back in May, we told you that hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and cleaning products aren’t the only items in high demand right now, bikes also fall into that category.

The owner of Acme Bicycles, Tim Rangitsch, says most bike production comes out of Asia, and back in February, the supply chain became scarce due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Rangitsch says things are just getting back up to speed and items are starting to be produced.

Since the pandemic started, the shop has been very busy with bike repairs, bringing on more staff to compensate.

However, when it comes to repairs, they are facing a shortage of parts.

Rangitsch says normally he may have ten different tires in a given price range for people to choose from, but now they may only have one or two options.

“We’re actually getting people calling in nationwide ordering bikes, and we’re shipping them out. We’re also getting people that are traveling from Minneapolis, Denver, Billings. You know coming here both to get out of dodge and have a nice little outdoor vacation in the Black Hills and pick up that bike that they can’t find elsewhere,” says Rangitsch.

Rangitsch says that kids and mountain bikes are their fastest-selling products.

