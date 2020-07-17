Advertisement

Tee It Up for the Troops, a golf tournament to support Veterans, to take place Monday

The second annual Tee It Up for the Troops golf tournament will take place Monday at Arrowhead Country Club.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Joey Franze, the Black Hills Chapter Director for Tee it up For The Troops, shares some insight on the golf tournament taking place on Monday, July 20, to support and honor Veterans.

The 18-hole event will take place at Arrowhead Country Club. To register and find out more event details, you can click the registration link below.

Tee It Up for the Troops Registration

