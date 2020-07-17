South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Attorney General’s office is hoping to streamline the process by which missing people are found in the state.

The new clearinghouse stems from SB 27, which passed both houses of the South Dakota State Legislature unanimously. The bill went into effect officially on July 1st.

“There are approximately eighty-one people missing in South Dakota that we have identified. As you will see by looking at it (the site) some of them have pictures, some of them do not. I intend to reach out to our Native American tribes and have further contact with them to maybe fill in some of those gaps, and continue to talk to our various law enforcement agencies.” Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said.

You can find out more information on the Attorney General’s site, or click here for the missing persons site.

