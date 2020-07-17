Advertisement

Iowa governor orders classrooms to open in fall

Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN METER, Iowa (Gray News) - Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered school districts to reopen classrooms in the fall.

Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday which would only allow districts to temporarily move to online learning if the state's education and public health departments approve the change.

School districts and local health departments will have the authority to move certain students or classrooms to remote learning, but they won’t have the authority to make the transition for an entire school. Children would be allowed to receive remote learning with parental consent.

"While we all know the school year will be different than it's ever been before, it's critical that we prioritize bringing Iowa's children back to the classrooms safely and responsibly," Reynolds said.

The proclamation came with some criticism from the Iowa State Education Association, which cited record COVID-19 case counts as a reason why in-person instruction shouldn't be mandated.

"Today's proclamation does nothing to increase protections in our schools including how they will pay for extra PPE, disinfectants and cleaning, access to testing, contact tracing, and a host of other data driven mitigation efforts making them safer for students, teachers and school employees to go back to in-person instruction," ISEA President Mike Beranek said.

Beranek advocates for school districts to have more decision-making power.

"Instead of making it even harder to keep our schools safe, the governor needs to empower school districts, staff and parents to decide what is best for their kids and communities."

Posted by ISEA on Friday, July 17, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota's Democratic Party wants to be a more viable alternative post-COVID.

National

FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Once it's in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, like how you can call 911 for an emergency.

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

National

Iowa governor orders schools to open in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is ordering schools to open in the fall.

Latest News

News

Lawrence Mexican enters a not guilty plea to second degree murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mexican is accused in the 2020 death of Harry Black Bear

News

Medicaid expansion advocates prepare for 2022 ballot push

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota attorney general on Friday filed explanations for a pair of 2022 ballot measures that would expand federal Medicaid eligibility in the state.

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

Coronavirus

How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.