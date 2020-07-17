Advertisement

Hottest day of the Week Today!

Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny(KEVN/KOTA)
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 8:40 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A ridge of high pressure aloft will build over KOTA Territory today. This ridge will bring the warmest temperatures of the week to the region with highs well on up into the 90s. Some 100 degree temperatures will be possible in the Badlands. Dry northwest winds will cause our humidity to drop this afternoon, enhancing the fire danger across the region. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for parts of northeast Wyoming and extreme southwest South Dakota.

A cold front will bring north winds and a little cooler temperatures Saturday. A trough will bring thunderstorms back to the forecast Sunday into early next week. Temperatures may be a few degrees below normal by then.

