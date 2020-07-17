Hot and dry Friday, Storms return Sunday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temps Friday soar into the 90s and 100s, but it’s a one day warm up. By Sunday we’re back to 70s and low 80s, with afternoon and evening thunderstorms becoming widespread Sunday and Monday. A few severe storms are even possible, especially Sunday!

We start the warm up again next week as that storm pulls away, so the 90s are back next week!

