Fun In The Sun: Bubble Art
This week, Grayce and Natalie make art by using bubbles, paper, and food coloring.
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For this easy project, you only need three items: a piece of paper, food coloring, and clear bubble solution.
Step 1: Add 5 drops of food coloring into bubble solution, repeat for multiple color choices
Step 2: Stir and mix together
Step 3: Blow colored bubbles on to a piece of paper
Fun tip: If you have multiple kids participating in the project, get a large piece of paper and have them do the project as a team.
Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.