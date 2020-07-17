Fun In The Sun: Bubble Art

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For this easy project, you only need three items: a piece of paper, food coloring, and clear bubble solution.

Step 1: Add 5 drops of food coloring into bubble solution, repeat for multiple color choices

Step 2: Stir and mix together

Step 3: Blow colored bubbles on to a piece of paper

Fun tip: If you have multiple kids participating in the project, get a large piece of paper and have them do the project as a team.

