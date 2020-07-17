Advertisement

Cooler Weekend!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a day of 90s to near 100, cooler air returns for the weekend. Winds out of the North could be a little gusty Saturday, taking us back to near average temps. Sunday is a little cooler, then even cooler Monday. And both days will feature a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

As the storm pulls away after Monday the heat returns - The 90s are back by the end of the coming week!

