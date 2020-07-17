Advertisement

Dog thrive after Happy Trails training classes

An upcoming class at Happy Tails Dog Training Center is the perfect opportunity for your pet to learn basic manners.
By Natalie Morris
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An upcoming basic training manners class at Happy Tails Dog Training Center is the perfect opportunity for your pet to thrive and learn.

The six-week-long “Basic Training Manners Class” starts on Monday, July 20. Terry Besler, the Owner of Happy Tails Dog Training Center, says her studio space allows for proper social distancing precautions while participating in the course.

Besler says the class is open for all dogs, not just puppies.

What your dog could learn: come when called, stay, staying back and waiting, loose leash walking, and more.

For more information on the course or future courses with Happy Tails Dog Training Center, you can visit their Facebook page or website.

Website: Happy Tails Dog Training Center

