Advertisement

95 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota and 1 new death confirmed

COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)
COVID-19 in South Dakota (MGN)(MGN)
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while the state saw an increase of cases on Friday.

The additional death brings total deaths in the state to 116. The latest victim is a Beadle County resident in their 50s.

State health officials say the state confirmed 95 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing total known cases in the state to 7,789. It’s the largest single-day increase in cases since June 16. However, active cases rose by only 23 to 865 due to additional recoveries.

Friday’s increase is also likely in part due to an increase in testing. The state processed 1,937 tests Friday, one of the largest single-day testing totals so far. Just under five percent of tests came back positive. Test positivity in South Dakota has been averaging between 5%-8% in recent weeks.

Current hospitalizations remained flat at 61.

[South Dakota's COVID-19 webste]

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota's Democratic Party wants to be a more viable alternative post-COVID.

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

News

Lawrence Mexican enters a not guilty plea to second degree murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mexican is accused in the 2020 death of Harry Black Bear

News

Medicaid expansion advocates prepare for 2022 ballot push

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota attorney general on Friday filed explanations for a pair of 2022 ballot measures that would expand federal Medicaid eligibility in the state.

Latest News

News

Helicopter rescues injured hiker on Mount Baldy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A South Dakota National Guard helicopter was used to rescue an injured hiker from Mount Baldy in the Black Hills on Thursday.

News

KOTA Abbott House

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Deputy who drowned saving son honored at funeral

Updated: 20 hours ago
Community honors Lee Weber, who drowned saving his son who fell into the Missouri River.

News

There are four new deaths in the state

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Face masks becoming the must-have item to go shopping

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

SD works to streamline process to find missing people

Updated: 22 hours ago