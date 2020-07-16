Advertisement

Black Hills businesses struggle to keep up with tourism crowd

Is there such a thing-- as too much business?
By Alexus Davila
Published: Jul. 15, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Business is booming in the Black Hills as many owners say they are seeing plenty of visitors strolling around ready to buy.

But is there such a thing-- as too much business?

Sizzling up hamburgers for a line of orders...and yet it's a problem.

Peggy Janecek, the owner of Peggy’s Place in Keystone, said despite COVID-19 this is one of the busiest years she’s ever seen in the past 13 years.

But the pandemic is the reason why she can’t handle the load of customers walking in.

“This year it’s just like oh we can’t do what we would normally do for you and that’s what’s sad. And I don’t like to turn anybody away,” she said.

But the owners had to. People are added to a waiting list even though the restaurant is only half full.

“Every time somebody can’t come in and be served its money that we lose on our income. That’s money we pay for our workers as their wages. Money that would pay our bills with. So we are watching money walk down the street,” Dan Janecek said.

Not enough manpower is the problem.

Normally, Peggy's Place opens around Memorial Day weekend with a staff of nearly 30 people.

But they ended up opening in early June instead with only 10 employees.

Like most seasonal businesses, Peggy’s Place did not receive any PPE loans from the government as they were not open at the start of the pandemic and only operate for a few months out of the year.

Additionally, without J1 student visa workers to work the summer months, the Janeceks said they are relying more on local help this year.

All states have extended their unemployment benefits because of the ongoing coronavirus, except South Dakota.

The Janeceks hope this could help acquire more hands-on deck.

“We are willing to pay more money well above minimum wage to get employees but we can’t get them,” Peggy said.

Peggy said she will start at $10 but will adjust based on experience and include pay raises based on performance.

So until then, the restaurant's hours are shortened as they figure out how to make up the 50 percent loss due to the pandemic.

And this year, operating till the third week of September, like usual, may not happen.

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota's Democratic Party wants to be a more viable alternative post-COVID.

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

News

Lawrence Mexican enters a not guilty plea to second degree murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mexican is accused in the 2020 death of Harry Black Bear

News

Medicaid expansion advocates prepare for 2022 ballot push

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota attorney general on Friday filed explanations for a pair of 2022 ballot measures that would expand federal Medicaid eligibility in the state.

News

95 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota and 1 new death confirmed

Updated: 6 hours ago
COVID-19 has claimed another life in South Dakota, while the state saw an increase of cases on Friday.

Latest News

News

Helicopter rescues injured hiker on Mount Baldy

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A South Dakota National Guard helicopter was used to rescue an injured hiker from Mount Baldy in the Black Hills on Thursday.

News

KOTA Abbott House

Updated: 18 hours ago
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Deputy who drowned saving son honored at funeral

Updated: 20 hours ago
Community honors Lee Weber, who drowned saving his son who fell into the Missouri River.

News

There are four new deaths in the state

Updated: 21 hours ago
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.

News

Face masks becoming the must-have item to go shopping

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

SD works to streamline process to find missing people

Updated: 22 hours ago