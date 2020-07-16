Senator Rounds to South Dakota schools for 2020 year: “Let’s not be afraid to change course”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Senator, Mike Rounds, was in Rapid City Thursday and discussed the upcoming school year - with insight on how schools across the state will approach the task.

Rounds said he has talked to superintendents across the state, and said each district has their own approach to what they think might work best for their community.

The South Dakota senator emphasized some schools will open for a short period of time with all kids coming back, then perhaps start to break up the days as the school year continues.

He said that could include the possibility of schools being in session every other day, or moving to every other week.

When it comes down to the start of the school year, Rounds said schools should at least try, while being prepared for change.

“But I think it’s worthwhile to try, but let’s do it as safely as possible, and let’s not be afraid to change course if they feel that COVID is spreading. I think we have to give them that leeway and we also have to trust our medical professionals on this one,” stated Rounds.

Rounds said he understands teachers don’t want to bring the virus back to their families, and he wants to make sure schools and teachers have all the personal protective equipment they need to safely reopen.

The South Dakota senator said he encourages everyone to carry hand sanitizer, wash your hands, and teach kids to do the same, while relaying a positive message - saying we should teach our kids to, quote, “not do so because we’re forced to, but because it’s the right thing to do.”

