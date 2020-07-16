Rush office manager pleads guilty

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The former office manager for the Rapid City Rush pleads guilty today in federal court to embezzling $700,000 from the team.

Jennifer Durham, 42-years-old, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud and one count of attempted tax evasion.

She was initially charged with stealing $907,000 from the team between 2010 and 2019. A piece of new information filed in the case lowered that figure to $700,000.

In the factual basis statement, Durham signed she admitted to paying herself more than her salary making wire transfers from the team’s account to pay her credit cards transferring money into her personal accounts taking cash from the team for her personal use and using team money to pay her cell phone bill.

During that time, the Civic Center agreed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to subsidize the team to keep it going.

She now faces up to 45 years in federal prison when she’s sentenced. As part of that plea agreement, Durham agrees to pay $700,000 in restitution to the Rush and $186,000 to the IRS for taxes on unreported income.

