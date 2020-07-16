Advertisement

Rapid City sees another COVID-19 cluster at a nursing facility

By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
The South Dakota Department of Health says computer problems are keeping Thursday's numbers down but they are reporting 42 new coronavirus cases in the state.

That total includes five new cases in Pennington County, four each in Oglala Lakota and Meade Counties, two in Perkins County and one in Fall River County.

There are four new deaths in the state including the first attributed to Oglala Lakota County and the third connected to Todd County.

And the state is reporting another cluster at a Rapid City nursing facility.

This time, it's Avantara Saint Cloud on St. Cloud Street.

The state says 40 residents and staff there have tested positive for COVID-19.

The facility's website says they support residents with dementia and Alzheimer's.

The state epidemiologist says Avantara took steps to decrease the spread of transmission when the first case was identified at the Saint Cloud facility.

Dr. Joshua Clayton says, "The focus is really on the response that's occurred at the facility and not finding the point source.of the infection. That is often difficult if not impossible to identify, not only for COVID-19, but also for any other infection."

That follows a cluster at Rapid City's Avantara Arrowhead.

The Department of Health 55 of the 67 residents and staff who tested positive there have recovered.

Thursday's new cases, South Dakota now has a total of 7,694 positive cases.

842 of those are listed as active cases and that's down 36 from Wednesday.

There are have been 86,342 negative tests done.

61 patients are in the hospital Thursday two more than the day before.

The number of deaths in the state climbs to 115.

And 74 more patients are classified as recovered, bringing that total up to 6,737.

Wyoming is seeing a relatively big spike in cases Thursday with 63 new lab-confirmed cases ... bringing the state total to 1,644.

That includes three new cases in Campbell County and one in Crook County.

Wyoming also has 382 probable cases.

They've done 60,837 tests.

Wyoming reports two more deaths, raising the state total to 24.

1,241 of the lab-confirmed cases are classified as recovered.

