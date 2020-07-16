Advertisement

Pierre Trappers drop front end of two games series, 6-5

Source: AP Images
Source: AP Images(KALB)
By Austin Goss
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Trappers lost a tight one in Pierre last night to the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs 6-5. The game was tied 5-5 going into the 9th, where the Sabre Dogs were able to take the win.

Catcher Mitch Stroh went 3 for 5 for the Trappers with an RBI. Starting pitcher Koby Bishop spread out five runs in the start over five innings.

The Trappers stay at home tonight for the second game versus the Sabre Dogs. First pitch is at 7:05 PM CST.

