Martin man in serious condition after shooting on highway

Man is shot during an argument after a car runs out of gas on Highway 44
A Martin man is in the hospital and another man arrested following a shooting in Pennington County Wednesday night.
A Martin man is in the hospital and another man arrested following a shooting in Pennington County Wednesday night.(KALB)
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 11:57 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Martin man was arrested Wednesday night, charged with shooting another man on Highway 44 near Farmingdale, 20 miles east of Rapid City.

Francis Marshall, 28, reportedly shot the man in the chest during a roadside argument. The victim, a 40-year-old man from Martin, has serious life-threatening injuries. The victim’s name was not released.

According to a release from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began as three men were driving from Martin to Rapid City. About 11 p.m., they ran out of gas and the argument erupted.

Marshall is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, driving under the influence, and being a felon in possession of a firearm

