Advertisement

In the open: White House advisers Fauci and Navarro tussle over virus response

By JILL COLVIN and ZEKE MILLER
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 9:11 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Infighting over the White House’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic is spilling further into public view, with trade adviser Peter Navarro panning Dr. Anthony Fauci as President Donald Trump stands watch.

Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, called the criticism "nonsense" and "a bit bizarre."

The long-simmering tiff escalated when Navarro wrote an op-ed in USA Today skewering Fauci, writing that the doctor “has been wrong about everything I have interacted with him on. ... So when you ask me whether I listen to Dr. Fauci’s advice, my answer is: only with skepticism and caution.”

In an interview with The Atlantic, Fauci responded: "I can't explain Peter Navarro. He's in a world by himself. So I don't even want to go there."

In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Fauci was the subject of a critical op-ed by trade adviser Peter Navarro.
In this April 22, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump watches as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. Fauci was the subject of a critical op-ed by trade adviser Peter Navarro.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

And Trump, who has complained about Fauci privately for months — and publicly in recent days — stepped in to referee.

Navarro "made a state statement representing himself. He shouldn't be doing that," Trump told reporters as he departed the White House for Atlanta. The president insisted he had a "very good relationship with Dr. Fauci" and said his staffers were working together.

The back-and-forth is the latest episode of infighting in a White House that has been riven by rivalries since its earliest days. It comes as the White House's handling of the pandemic has come under even deeper scrutiny at a time when cases are surging and the president is pressing to restart economic activity, in part to bolster his reelection chances.

Trump has been known to encourage disputes between aides, believing differing viewpoints serve him better. Others in the White House have waged an open campaign to discredit Fauci, who has been increasingly vocal in his disagreements with the president’s enthusiasm for reopening high-risk venues like schools and sporting arenas.

"We're all on the same team," Trump said. "We want to get rid of this mess that China sent us. So everybody's working on the same line and we're doing very well."

Still, a person familiar with the matter said Trump himself was amused by the spat, believing Navarro highlighted errors by Fauci and helped reduce his public stature, which has grated on some in the West Wing for months.

One White House official, also speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, said Navarro had been warned by the White House communications team in recent days to de-escalate his beef with Fauci, but went ahead with the op-ed nonetheless.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows did not approve the article and is "fully engaged," according to the official.

"Peter Navarro's statement or op-ed, whatever you want to classify it as, was an action that is a violation of well-established protocols that was not supported overtly or covertly by anyone in the West Wing," Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday evening. His "comments really just reflect Peter Navarro's personal thinking and not the thinking of the West Wing."

Asked whether Navarro had committed a fireable offense, Meadows said, "I don't talk about personnel matters."

Navarro, an economist and China hardliner without public health credentials, did not respond to a request for comment.

The episode was frustrating for some in the White House because it diverted attention from positive developments, like progress on a vaccine, another official said.

Fauci discussed his predicament in a series of interviews with The Atlantic this week.

Asked about the attacks lodged against him by anonymous White House officials, Fauci said he "cannot figure out in my wildest dreams why they would want to do that. I think they realize now that that was not a prudent thing to do, because it's only reflecting negatively on them."

As for his relationship with the president, Fauci said it has changed over time. While he used to speak one-on-one with Trump, Fauci said, "I haven't done that in a while."

Still, he added that "a day does not go by that I am not in contact with Debbie Birx, with Bob Redfield, or Steve Hahn and others," referring to other members of the White House coronavirus task force. "My input to the president goes through the vice president. But clearly, the vice president — literally every day — is listening to what we have to say, there's no doubt about that."

Indeed, in a campaign call with reporters, Vice President Mike Pence came to Fauci's defense, calling him "a valued member of the White House coronavrius task force."

"We just completed our latest meeting today and we couldn't be more grateful for his steady counsel as we continue to meet this moment with a whole-of-government approach, a whole-of-America approach," Pence said.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said on Fox News that Navarro was entitled to his opinion but "I would prefer that he not write it."

"Everybody's on the same page," Kennedy added. "I know the vice president thinks the world of Dr. Fauci. Is he right 100% of the time? None of us are."

___

Associated Press writers Darlene Superville, Will Weissert and Aamer Madhani contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Pres. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

South Dakota Democrats layout “A New Normal”

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
South Dakota's Democratic Party wants to be a more viable alternative post-COVID.

National

FCC approves new 3-digit national suicide hotline

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Once it's in place, people will be able to dial 988 to seek help, like how you can call 911 for an emergency.

News

South Dakota launches missing persons clearinghouse

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Austin Goss
The South Dakota Attorney General wants to bring closure to families of missing people.

National

Iowa governor orders classrooms to open in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered school districts to reopen classrooms in the fall.

National

Iowa governor orders schools to open in fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces she is ordering schools to open in the fall.

Latest News

News

Lawrence Mexican enters a not guilty plea to second degree murder

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeff Voss
Mexican is accused in the 2020 death of Harry Black Bear

News

Medicaid expansion advocates prepare for 2022 ballot push

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The South Dakota attorney general on Friday filed explanations for a pair of 2022 ballot measures that would expand federal Medicaid eligibility in the state.

Coronavirus

Millions of kids told full return to school in fall unlikely

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By FREIDA FRISARO and DAVID CRARY
Teams of military medics were deployed in Texas and California to help hospitals deluged by coronavirus patients, as Miami area authorities began stepping up enforcement Friday of a mask requirement — echoing efforts in many parts of the world to contain surging infections.

Coronavirus

COVID cases rise, mask debate continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the U.S. as the debate over masks continues.

National

Oregon officials decry arrests by federal agents in Portland

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW SELSKY and GILLIAN FLACCUS
Federal agents in green camouflage uniforms have been taking into custody people in the streets of Portland, not close to federal property that they were sent to protect, in what the ACLU of Oregon on Friday said “should concern everyone in the United States.”

Coronavirus

How does COVID-19 affect kids? Science has answers and gaps

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LINDSEY TANNER AP Medical Writer
What role children play in the coronavirus pandemic is the hot-button question of the summer as kids relish their free time while schools labor over how to resume classes.