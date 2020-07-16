Advertisement

Hot Friday (But only Friday!)

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have a one-day heat wave Friday with 90s and 100s on tap. Temps dip back into the 80s Saturday, then a mix of 70s and low 80s for Sunday!

Thunderstorms are minimal Friday and Saturday, but Sunday and Monday will bring back the afternoon and evening storms, possibly a few severe storms. As this storm pulls away after Monday temps rebound again, back into the 90s by the end of next week. Welcome to Summer!

Copyright 2020 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler Weekend!

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Mike Modrick
Cooler Weekend!

Forecast

Cooler Weekend!

Updated: 14 minutes ago

Forecast

Hottest day of the Week Today!

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast

Forecast

Hot and dry Friday, Storms return Sunday!

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Mike Modrick
Hot and dry Friday, Storms return Sunday!

Forecast

Friday Heat, Sunday Storms!

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Hot Friday (But only Friday!)

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Hotter and Drier to close the week

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Eric W Gardner
KOTA Morning Forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend.

Forecast

KOTA Morning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:33 AM CDT

Forecast

Hot Friday with Weekend Thunderstorms

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT
|
By Mike Modrick
We have quiet and hotter weather to end the week.

Forecast

A hot Friday, then Weekend Thunderstorms!

Updated: Jul. 15, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT