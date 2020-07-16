Hot Friday (But only Friday!)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have a one-day heat wave Friday with 90s and 100s on tap. Temps dip back into the 80s Saturday, then a mix of 70s and low 80s for Sunday!

Thunderstorms are minimal Friday and Saturday, but Sunday and Monday will bring back the afternoon and evening storms, possibly a few severe storms. As this storm pulls away after Monday temps rebound again, back into the 90s by the end of next week. Welcome to Summer!

