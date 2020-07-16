Advertisement

Sturgis hopeful rallygoers stay healthy

Even though health officials have not seen an increase in community spread from Independence Day celebrations safety protocols will still be enforced during the motorcycle rally
By Cali Montana
Published: Jul. 16, 2020 at 5:47 PM CDT
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Thousands of people gathered for July fourth celebrations, and on Monday, South Dakota health officials said they have not seen an increase in community spread of coronavirus.

Sturgis city manager, Daniel Ainslie, says it’s good news for everyone in South Dakota that there wasn’t a significant spike.

And he hopes that continues throughout all the events happening in the Black Hills.

Even though there wasn't an uptick in community spread, city officials say safety protocols will still be enforced during the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

When it comes to vendors, all employees have to go through a health screening before their shift begins, the staff will have staggered schedules, and there are also heightened sanitation requirements.

"Also, there is signage that is required to be placed at all the entry points to let people know what is the recommending highest occupancy. So that people have that personal responsibility if they're going into an enclosed area, they know that ideally there should only be six, or eight or ten people or however many for that enclosed area," says Ainslie.

When visitors arrive in Sturgis, the city is trying to encourage social distancing.

