Busch Light unveils new apple flavor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA TV) - Busch Light Apple is here.

This is the first-ever flavored beer Busch has released in its 65-year history on Thursday.

The new flavor, “groundbreaking advancement in beerology,” Busch Guy, the beer’s mascot says in the commercial.

The beer is available through October in select states.

If you’re in Rapid City, you can find 12 oz. cans or 30-pack at both Walmarts, Targets and Boyds Wine and Spirits and Mr. Liquor (to name a few locations) as of July 16.

