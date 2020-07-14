Advertisement

Washington Redskins are no more

The team and the NFL announced a name and logo change.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 13, 2020 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the last 87 years, the NFL team in Washington has sported a controversial nickname and logo, but that name is no longer, as the team and the NFL announced the change.

It took social media by storm early Monday morning, as the sports world reacts to the Washington Redskins' announcement that they will be changing their name and logo.

Just a few years ago, owner Daniel Snyder said he would never change the controversial name, but now he and first-year head Ron Rivera are “working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years.”

Tim Giago has long been an opponent of the name, writing columns for decades against it. He said the change has been a long time coming.

"Well I think finally, we've reached the point where people are actually looking at other races as human beings," said Tim Giago, publisher for the Native Sun News. "And I think that's the main point all these protests-- I've never seen protests go on as long as this particular protest has gone on over George Floyd's death. It's gone on, it's not going to let up, and I think people are finally understanding it's making a point, it's getting a point across that's been a long time coming."

Giago explains the fans' actions are some of the most offensive parts about the nickname.

“It’s what the fans do with it,” said Giago. “The fans will paint their faces, they’ll put feathers in their hair, they’ll do all these Hollywood war chants. And what they don’t realize is putting on our paint for a ceremony is that’s a religious act, and the Eagle feathers are given in sacred ceremonies also. So, they’re insulting us not only as people but also our religions.”

But, money from sponsors was also likely a factor in the name change. Some of the team’s sponsors, Pepsi, Nike, Bank of America, and FedEx, voiced concerns prior to the name change and earlier in the month, FedEx formally asked the team to change their name.

