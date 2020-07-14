Advertisement

Variety of positions open for RCAS

The school district has 75 open positions.
By Anderley Penwell
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School District has a variety of positions open, ranging from teachers, to aids, to bus drivers, to team cleaners

75 positions are open across the district, which Christina Vissia, Human Resources Recruiter for Rapid City Area School District, said is an average number for the school district to fill each year.

These openings are across the district.

Vissia said the main issue from COVID-19 has been the ways the district is recruiting.

“It’s unique because we cannot have our normal career fairs where we meet and actively recruit and engage with people, so a lot of it is going to be our digital advertisements, where we’re going online to our social media accounts, Facebook, Linkedin, and trying to find applicants that are interested in working,” said Christina Vissia.

Vissia said the biggest challenge in finding people is reaching out to demographics who are not on social media and recruiting them.

