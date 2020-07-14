Advertisement

Spearfish and RC Babe Ruth split a doubleheader

Post 164 takes game one 9-5, RC Babe Ruth wins nightcap 3-1.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish and Rapid City Babe Ruth baseball teams met up for a doubleheader at Mckeague Field Monday night. Post 164 won game one 9-5. Game two was a tight low scoring game with RC Babe Ruth prevailing 3-1.

-Golfers keeping their skills sharp on SDGA Junior Tour.

