Spearfish and RC Babe Ruth split a doubleheader

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish and Rapid City Babe Ruth baseball teams met up for a doubleheader at Mckeague Field Monday night. Post 164 won game one 9-5. Game two was a tight low scoring game with RC Babe Ruth prevailing 3-1.

