Spearfish and RC Babe Ruth split a doubleheader
Post 164 takes game one 9-5, RC Babe Ruth wins nightcap 3-1.
Published: Jul. 14, 2020 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish and Rapid City Babe Ruth baseball teams met up for a doubleheader at Mckeague Field Monday night. Post 164 won game one 9-5. Game two was a tight low scoring game with RC Babe Ruth prevailing 3-1.
Also in Clip:
-Golfers keeping their skills sharp on SDGA Junior Tour.
