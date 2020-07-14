South Dakota News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in South Dakota. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

AROUND THE STATE:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH DAKOTA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported 48 cases of COVID-19 as the average number of daily cases has increased slightly over the last two weeks. SENT: 150 words.

CONVICT-LEGAL FEES

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Minnehaha County Commission on Tuesday rejected a request by a Sioux Falls man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter to forgive nearly $80,000 in public defender legal fees. SENT: 180 words.

SPORTS:

TWINS PREVIEW

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins took a World Series aspiration into 2020, adding a couple of potentially high-impact players to a team that won 101 games. They’re counting on that talent, better health and strong chemistry to keep the virus delay from derailing a promising season. By Dave Campbell. UPCOMING: 700 words, by 5 p.m. CDT. Photos.

