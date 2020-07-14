Advertisement

South Dakota adds 25 new coronavirus cases

By Jack Caudill
Published: Jul. 13, 2020
South Dakota is reporting just 25 new coronavirus cases Monday.

Those new cases include six in Pennington County and one each in Custer and Meade Counties.

That makes 641 cases in Pennington County, 54 in Meade County and eleven in Custer County.

Harding County is one of two counties in the state, along with Potter County, to have not registered a single positive case.

State epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton says thinking that they have not had any illness there may be a false way of thinking about it.

Dr. Clayton says, "I would say that I do anticipate that throughout the history of SARS-CoV-2 through the state of South Dakota, we'll see cases in every county. And whether or not there have truly been cases within those counties at this point is really an unknown and unknowable answer. But I believe that there have been."

While there have been no confirmed positive cases in Harding County ... the state says there have been 42 negative tests there.

There was a lot of talk heading into the July 3rd fireworks display at Mount Rushmore about the potential health risks of the event.

Dr. Clayton says they haven't seen any trends related to the Rushmmore fireworks.

Clayton says the cases they see typically have some amount of travel outside the state or have known contact with a confirmed case.

Clayton adds, “And the remainder, as reflected in the community impact map, are those identified with no exposure or potential exposure and those we are terming potential community spread. And we have not seen a difference in terms of our overall cases related to community spread for Meade, Pennington or other counties at this time.”

With those new cases, the state has seen a total of 7,524 positive cases with 872 of those listed as active cases.

There have been 83,854 negative tests.

63 people are currently hospitalized with 742 having been in at some point.

There are no new deaths to report so that total stays at 109.

6,542 people are classified as recovered.

Over in Wyoming, they're reporting 39 new lab-confirmed cases Monday including two in Weston County.

That brings the state total to 1,545 with another 359 probable cases.

They've done 56,993 tests in Wyoming.

The number of deaths stays at 21 and they’re calling 1,131 of those lab-confirmed cases recovered.

